-$0.15 EPS Expected for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AESE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

