$0.15 EPS Expected for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Verra Mobility posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 692,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

