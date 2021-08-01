-$0.18 EPS Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. comScore’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in comScore by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCOR opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $323.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.21.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

