-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.23). Phreesia reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHR. JMP Securities began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.32.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 21,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,266,514.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,117,324. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Phreesia by 81.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after buying an additional 1,916,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after buying an additional 616,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phreesia by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 259,548 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Phreesia by 121.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 161,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 2,279.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 153,494 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.35. 159,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,160. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.57.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

