$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Forrester Research posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.24 million, a PE ratio of 82.19, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.21. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

