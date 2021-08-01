$0.39 EPS Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of HRL opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $89,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

