$0.83 EPS Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $1.03. Visteon reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.08. Visteon has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at $258,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

