$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to announce $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.17. Sunoco reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Sunoco stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 320,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,037. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,241,000 after purchasing an additional 66,565 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

