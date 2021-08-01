$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $993.48 million. Shopify posted sales of $767.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP traded down $25.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,499.93. 1,030,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,411.30.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

