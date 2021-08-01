$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QFIN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

360 DigiTech stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. 6,414,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,853. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,832,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

