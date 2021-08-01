-$1.53 EPS Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.43) and the lowest is ($1.63). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $26.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $31.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($5.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 161.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Shares of AGIO opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $150,170.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 133.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,270.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.