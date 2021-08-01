$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.83. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

