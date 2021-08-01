$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.88. UMB Financial posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.60. 201,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.

In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $377,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,507,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

