$1.89 EPS Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.96. Eli Lilly and also posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,225. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $248.40. The firm has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

