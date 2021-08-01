$102.97 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce sales of $102.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.63 million. Nevro reported sales of $56.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $443.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $432.88 million to $448.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $519.13 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $527.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of Nevro stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.00. 219,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,778. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.08. Nevro has a 1 year low of $128.70 and a 1 year high of $188.14.

Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

