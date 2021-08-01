11,700 Shares in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis during the first quarter worth $2,372,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ennis by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ennis by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ennis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ennis by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Shares of EBF stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $516.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $96.93 million for the quarter.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.