11,715 Shares in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,726,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 526.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 250,752 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDLS stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $542.91 million, a PE ratio of -27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

