$15.87 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post sales of $15.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.60 million and the highest is $16.01 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $14.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $63.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $64.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.93 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Bank of Princeton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,967. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $199.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

