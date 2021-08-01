15,008 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.8% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.81.

Shares of AMD traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.19. The stock had a trading volume of 125,632,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,725,948. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $106.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

