16,711 Shares in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 32.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

