17,100 Shares in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth $3,265,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Photronics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 52,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

