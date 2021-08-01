$173.29 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will post sales of $173.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.19 million to $178.29 million. Quidel reported sales of $201.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $971.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $946.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $781.14 million, with estimates ranging from $749.90 million to $842.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

QDEL stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.47. The company had a trading volume of 477,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,019. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.22. Quidel has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.