18,049 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Purchased by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund makes up 0.3% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Belmont Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 22,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 32.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 47,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,902. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

