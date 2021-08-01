$191.29 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to post $191.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.50 million and the lowest is $188.72 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $178.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $772.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $788.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $808.65 million, with estimates ranging from $769.10 million to $850.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

HTA stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

