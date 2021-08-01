$2.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce $2.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

