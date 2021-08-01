$20.70 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will post $20.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.24 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $26.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $88.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.95 million to $109.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $103.78 million, with estimates ranging from $81.98 million to $133.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,148,000 after buying an additional 972,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $51,822,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,085,000 after acquiring an additional 739,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 424,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 325,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.80. The stock had a trading volume of 436,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,499. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.