219 Shares in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $614,000.

Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN stock opened at $731.61 on Friday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $751.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $675.56.

