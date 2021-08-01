$227.38 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to post sales of $227.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.75 million to $228.00 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $899.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $899.75 million to $900.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $977.82 million, with estimates ranging from $962.73 million to $992.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 0.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.