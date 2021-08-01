2,445 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.85.

NYSE:PRU traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.28. 2,376,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,536. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.