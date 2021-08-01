2,522 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $581,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $918,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 365,316 shares of company stock worth $80,433,286 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $353.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $362.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

