25,694 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $48.14. 157,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,973. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

