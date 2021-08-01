$257.94 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report $257.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.00 million and the lowest is $229.42 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $88.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $896.80 million to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. The company had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,195,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $38,132,691.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after buying an additional 1,081,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after buying an additional 483,666 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after buying an additional 977,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 847,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 187,227 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $942.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.47. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

