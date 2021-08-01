269,494 Shares in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 269,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of COMSovereign at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in COMSovereign in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in COMSovereign in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in COMSovereign in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in COMSovereign in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in COMSovereign in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COMS opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. COMSovereign Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.

About COMSovereign

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS).

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.