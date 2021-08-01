$27.84 Million in Sales Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce $27.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.10 million and the lowest is $16.57 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $16.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $118.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $158.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $164.36 million, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $260.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.18. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

