27,183 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,183 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.10.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

