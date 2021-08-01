$29.10 Million in Sales Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will report sales of $29.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $28.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $118.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $116.50 million, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $116.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

GNTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $403.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,376. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

