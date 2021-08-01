$38.46 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will post sales of $38.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.41 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $38.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $154.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $161.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $149.59 million, with estimates ranging from $140.30 million to $158.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

Shares of KREF stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. 297,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 420.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.72. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $100,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

