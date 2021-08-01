3M (NYSE:MMM) & AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Critical Review

3M (NYSE:MMM) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

3M has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 3M and AVITA Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $32.18 billion 3.56 $5.38 billion $8.74 22.65 AVITA Medical $14.26 million 32.28 -$42.03 million ($2.07) -8.95

3M has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 17.13% 44.72% 12.65% AVITA Medical N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 3M and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 3 6 2 0 1.91 AVITA Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

3M currently has a consensus target price of $198.09, suggesting a potential upside of 0.08%. AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 109.12%. Given AVITA Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than 3M.

Summary

3M beats AVITA Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

3M Company Profile

3M Co. is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules. The Transportation and Electronics segment consists of electronics, automotive and aerospace, commercial solutions, advanced materials, and transportation safety. The Health Care segment includes medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, oral care solutions, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, and food safety products. The Electronics & Energy segment involves in the optical films solutions for electronic displays, packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The Consumer segment products includes office supply products, stationery products, home improvement products, home care products, protective material products, certain consumer retail personal safety products, and consumer health care products. The company was founded by Henry S. Bryan, Hermon W. Cable, John Dwan, William A. McGonagle and J. Danley Budd in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish and explore development of a spray-on treatment for patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore novel approaches for skin rejuvenation. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical Inc. is based in Valencia, California.

