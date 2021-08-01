4,009 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

