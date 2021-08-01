42,508 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 624.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 156,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 135,123 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,312,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.48. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.