$449.10 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to announce $449.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $447.30 million to $450.90 million. Clarivate posted sales of $284.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In other Clarivate news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,795,021 shares in the company, valued at $72,670,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 over the last three months. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,695,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,964. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.69 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.87.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

