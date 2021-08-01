4,511 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

TRP opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.