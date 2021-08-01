$49.47 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to post sales of $49.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.80 million and the highest is $52.17 million. Open Lending reported sales of $22.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $214.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.70 million to $226.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $293.79 million, with estimates ranging from $261.90 million to $309.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

LPRO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. 429,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,423. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

