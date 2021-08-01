4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $923,834.00

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $923,834.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.08 or 0.00800785 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005176 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00039860 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

