$516.97 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce $516.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.31 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $288.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.31.

Shares of TDOC traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.45. 2,272,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,321. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.72. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.