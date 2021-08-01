$53.27 Million in Sales Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will report $53.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.90 million and the lowest is $52.90 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $35.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $216.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $216.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $280.17 million, with estimates ranging from $255.40 million to $298.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $1,848,579.92. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,431 shares of company stock worth $63,607,495. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $127.92. 188,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,177. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 581.48 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $161.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.10.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

