$542.67 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will report sales of $542.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $560.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $458.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares in the last quarter.

SQM stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.50. 1,200,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

