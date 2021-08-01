58,800 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Transocean by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,451 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 237,671 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Transocean by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 441,982 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Transocean by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,813 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 409,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

RIG opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

