$6.22 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce $6.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.20 billion and the highest is $6.30 billion. PayPal posted sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $25.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $26.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $31.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $7.64 on Thursday, hitting $275.53. 11,693,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,836,838. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.97. PayPal has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $323.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.