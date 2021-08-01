6 Meridian Buys New Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

TLT traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $149.52. 14,342,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,569,301. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.11.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

